ROFL: This Badrinath Ki Dulhania offer will have you falling off your chair

The Varun DhawanAlia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania released last week and the film directed by Shashank Khaitan has been doing pretty well at the box office. The film has become quite a hit in both the mass and metro sectors with youth flocking to cinema halls.

Cashing in on the success of the film, are theatres across the nation offering special Badrinath Ki Dulhania offers. However, it was one such offer that caught our attention. In fact a cinema in Varanasi has decided to offer a rather interesting ‘Combo Offer’ for the film where in patrons can avail of a ‘Small Popcorn & Small Cock’ for just Rs. 130!

While this offer does not speak much to the vocabulary skills of many patrons, the Dhulania certainly will be pretty upset with her Badri.

