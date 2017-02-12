Koffee with Karan 5: Varun Dhawan talks crazy sex positions while Alia Bhatt wants to hook up with Shah Rukh Khan

The fifth season of ‘Koffee With Karan’ has seen all kinds of pairs who have come to promote their upcoming films. While that’s the case, Karan Johar‘s two super-enthusiastic students viz., Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, made a comeback on the coffee couch… err..we mean… ‘koffee couch’.

With Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt at the helm of things, it is totally needless to say that the episode was full of craziness, laughter and fun that had been (mostly) missing throughout this season. The episode began with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan thrashing Karan Johar’s dressing room as they came back to ‘take revenge’. Starting off with some sexual humor, Karan Johar complimented Varun Dhawan’s biker look, while the latter said, “Love your zips.” Their friendly banter had started right from the beginning when Varun Dhawan pulled Alia Bhatt’s legs for not getting enough time to speak during the opening episode of the season as it had Shah Rukh Khan.

Here are the highlights from the episode:

1. Referring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt as two dogs, Karan Johar said that these are childlike creatures who always feed on each other’s energies.

2. Varun Dhawan reminded Karan Johar about the time he had lost it on him and Siddharth Malhotra. He said, “He has lost it on me and Sid. Remember the time you literally threw paper on our faces with anger.”

3. Varun Dhawan joked how Alia Bhatt had got violent on the sets of Badrinath Ki Dulhania. “She gets violent. I’ve got scratches from the song we did yesterday.”

4. When Karan Johar asked would they go on double date with ‘alleged better halves’ Siddharth Malhotra and Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt said “No” in unison.

5. Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan even shared a video from their shooting of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, where Alia Bhatt was filmed crying for a very strange thing. The video showed Varun Dhawan filming a crying Alia Bhatt while their director Shashank Khaitan tries to console her. When Varun Dhawan asked, “Can you at least tell why you are crying?”, a sobbing Alia Bhatt replied, “Because I’m hungry. They have cheese balls on the menu. I can’t trust this menu.” An embarrassed Alia Bhatt, then, got her hair blow-dried while Varun Dhawan tried to cheer her up for sharing the video.

6. Varun Dhawan also confessed that he would like to get married soon. To which, Alia Bhatt said that she won’t dance at his wedding!

7. A new round was introduced where both, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt had to enact the things written on their cue cards. While one would enact the other one had to guess. Varun Dhawan went all out to act out Hrithik Roshan‘s dialogue from Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, but, failed miserably when saying it. Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar were guffawing while Varun Dhawan still tried to say the same dialogue at one ago for almost 5-7minutes!

8. The ‘Rapid Fire Round’ was crazy as it was the first time Varun Dhawan gave some sparkly answers while Alia Bhatt maintained diplomacy.

When Karan Johar asked, “If the following would get arrested, what’d be for?” Varun Dhawan said, “Ranveer Singh– public nudity, Ranbir Kapoor– breaking hearts, Arjun Kapoor– he does a lot of wrong things- trespassing.”

– Karan Johar asked, “If you were in the same sex relationship, who would you pick as a partner? Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Siddharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff?” Varun Dhawan was quick with an answer, “Tiger Shroff, because he’ll be very flexible.” He also admitted being a climber in bed.

9. When Karan Johar asked, “What do these people have that you don’t? Siddharth Malhotra?” Varun Dhawan looked at Alia Bhatt and smiled. We all know what that means. “Shahid Kapoor– a baby girl. I mean… I don’t want his baby girl. Shahid, your child is yours. I don’t want her. I want one of my own,” which eventually became a funny moment as Varun Dhawan’s interpretation was off on this one.

10. Alia Bhatt’s rapid fire was very simple while she did admit that if she had to take a bullet for, it’d be for Karan Johar and Siddharth Malhotra.

11. The ‘Rat Race Round’ was back, with both, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan goofed up big time. Varun Dhawan wants a girl to wear, “A bra, a panty and T-shirt” to bed.” Karan Johar asked both Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, “Three co-stars who are ‘hook up worthy’?” To this, Varun Dhawan said, “Shraddha Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Radhika Apte.” Alia Bhatt said, “Siddharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan, if he was single of course.”

12. The episode extended a little bit because, this time, it was Karan Johar on the hot seat and was being grilled by his ‘students’. From Rekha to Sridevi’s dance moves to ‘sexually recipe’ for chicken tandoori, it was indeed a segment to remember.