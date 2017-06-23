Karisma Kapoor looks smoking hot in this black two-piece swimwear and we can’t stop ogling

Bollywood Hungama
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
She was the diva of the 90s but Karisma Kapoor has stayed away from the silver screen for quite some time now. The actress however has been quite active on social media and we often get glimpses of her stylish and trendy avatars.

Karisma Kapoor, despite being away for films, continues to enjoy stardom as she makes many appearances and attends several events. The actress has of late taken for a European sojourn and has been posting pictures from her recent vacay. Keeping up with her glamorous image, the former actress and yummy mummy shared this pretty picture of her in a black two-piece swimwear.

With the latest trend of actresses beating the heat in sizzling hot swimsuits and beachwear, we must say that this Kapoor lady definitely did not disappoint us. The pretty hat and black glares only added further to her smoking hot looks. Sharing this on her Instagram page, Karisma added, “Sunny days ??#frenchreviera??#holidaytime #summer2017.”

Known for films like Raja Babu, Andaz Apna Apna, Judwaa, Coolie No. 1, Raja Hindustani, Dil Toh Pagal Hai among others, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in Dangerous Ishq. The actress hasn’t expressed her desire to take forward her Bollywood career.

She was recently in news for her divorce with former husband Sunjay Kapur. The actress is also allegedly dating entrepreneur Sandeep Toshniwal and rumours of the two making it official has been doing the rounds for quite some time now.

