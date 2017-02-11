Karan Johar feels terrible about his apology video over working with Pakistani actors

Last year, everyone was extremely excited about the Karan Johar directed film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil for many reasons than one. The film, which boasted of absolutely melodious music, also saw the first time pairing of the trio Ranbir Kapoor with Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Readers may know that, just as the film was inching towards its release, trouble popped up unexpectedly in the form of the blanket ban on the Pakistani artists in Bollywood by the political party MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena), in lieu of the terrorist attacks in Uri.

Even though the release date was getting closer by the hour, there was no solution in sight regarding the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, as the MNS stood firm of its stand to ban the film because of the presence of the Pakistani artist Fawad Khan. There were even rumors that, Karan Johar had reshot Fawad Khan’s portions with Saif Ali Khan. Karan Johar, then, decided to bring out a solution and also put all the rumors to rest by bringing out a statement in the form of a video, in which he said that ‘he will not engage with talent from Pakistan’.

Recently, during an interview with Vir Sanghvi, Karan Johar confessed that he had been torn between ideology and circumstance, during the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He added that, even though he had his own belief and thoughts on the same, there was a studio and cast to whom he was accountable to. That’s why; he had to issue the (video) statement, about which he felt terrible about. Karan Johar also added that, it was extremely terrible to sit in front of the camera and speak about his nationalism and patriotism. Karan Johar, who thought of the apology as one of his top three worst moments in life, said that it felt like there was an invisible gun on his head.

Karan Johar also ridiculed about the recent attacks on Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the sets of his film Padmavati. He said that, while he and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were not best friends, but, he had great regard for him as a filmmaker. Karan Johar also questioned as to how someone could dare to someone come on that set and assault Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

