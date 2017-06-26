Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 26.06.2017 | 8:15 PM IST

Inside Pics: Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar crash into Arjun Kapoor's house to ring in his 32nd birthday

Arjun Kapoor-1

Today is a very special day for Arjun Kapoor as the actor turns a year older. While each of us usually plan something special to celebrate birthdays, more often than not, what makes it that much more memorable are friends and family. Well that was exactly the case for Arjun Kapoor, who received a surprise with his gang of boys’ viz. Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Karan Johar landing up at his residence at midnight to ring in his birthday.

Arjun Kapoor-2

While Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor opted for a more refined look with Karan in an all-black attire and Ranbir sporting a suite, Ranveer Singh seems to be at his quirky best. The surprised birthday boy too decided to add a bit of zing with a T-shirt that read ‘Underrated Talent’.

Arjun Kapoor-3

If that wasn’t enough the party at Arjun’s house seemed to be never ending with multiple birthday cakes being brought in.

