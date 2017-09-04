INSIDE PICS: This is what happened when Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Kapoor came together for Farah Khan’s show

Just two days ago, we gave you a glimpse of the first episode of the latest celebrity reality show ‘Lip Sync Battle’. The said episode turned out to be a star studded one indeed with many A-listers in Bollywood participating in the lip syncing contest which has Farah Khan as the host. In fact, reportedly, the second episode too has been shot and this time around, we had a multi-talented star and the ‘most wanted’ Munda making an appearance on the show.

We are talking about Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Kapoor! This rare combo that we are yet to see together on the big screen seems to have taken the roles of lip syncing quite seriously and definitely looked the part. While Farhan turned Rishi Kapoor as he had worn this shimmery outfit from the song ‘Om Shanti Om’ [Karz – 1980], Arjun turned Khalnayak aka Sanjay Dutt and performed on the title track of the film by the same name as well as the popular song ‘Tamma Tamma’ [original] from the film Thanedaar [1990].

In fact, giving a glimpse of their avatars on the show was Farhan Akhtar’ cousin and host of the show Farah Khan, who shared this picture with both the guests on her Instagram page. She also captioned the picture in a dramatic Bollywood manner saying, “Mere FARHAN-ARJUN aayenge!! #lipsingbattle gets crazier! @faroutakhtar @arjunkapoor @starplus @avigowariker #funbecomes.”

In the previous episode of the show, we saw Karan Johar battling it out with Parineeti Chopra where the latter quite sportingly turned Govinda and performed on some of his iconic numbers. The said episode also saw Preity Zinta making a special appearance as well as superstar Shah Rukh Khan surprising Farah Khan on the show

As for the show itself, Lip Sync Battle will go on air on Star Plus with popular comedian – TV actor Ali Asgar turning host for the same along with Farah Khan. The show is also said to feature few popular television personalities as its participants.