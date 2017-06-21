Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 21.06.2017 | 5:29 PM IST

HOT: Sonnali Seygall does bikini yoga on International Yoga Day

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Earlier this month, Sonnali Seygall, who was last seen in the 2015 release Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 stormed social media sites with her vacation pictures in Sri Lanka. The stunner who is just three films old quite literally gave us vacation and fitness goals with her bikini images while in Sri Lanka.

Well, continuing with the trend, Sonnali Seygall’s latest post on International Yoga Day might just be the hottest thing on the web right now. While others opted to share their Yoga Day musings striking a pose for the cameras, Sonnali took it a step further with her rather hot yoga session. Posting an image on Instagram of her International Yoga Day celebrations that interestingly features her doing yoga in a pool sporting a bikini, she added, “#WorldYogaDay Have a happy n mindful one!”

Back on the film front, Sonnali Seygall who debut with the film Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011 and followed it up with Wedding Pullav and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, is yet to announce her next project.

