Last Updated 28.06.2017 | 7:31 PM IST

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
HOT! Nidhhi Agerwal flaunts her backless outfit while shooting a song for Munna Michael

After starting her career in modelling, Nidhhi Agerwal’s big Bollywood break came in the form of Sabbir Khan’s dance-action drama, Munna Michael. Essaying the love interest of Tiger Shroff in the forthcoming film, the two have shot for a romantic number in Jordan.

Now, Nidhhi Agerwal is giving a glimpse of the song which is titled ‘Pyar Ho’ on social media. While not much was showcased the slow motion video shared by the actress, let us tell you that going by the recently released video of the song, Nidhhi will be seen in some of the most glamorous outfits. In this particular sequence, we saw the actress in a backless gown shooting against the backdrop of a rocky landscape.

However, what is even more intriguing is the fact that this place was reportedly extremely cold. Talking about the same, Tiger had revealed that although they shot in a desert, the weather was very chilly. Posting about the same on Instagram was Nidhhi Agerwal who shot in extreme cold climate wearing these backless, short and other glamorous gowns said, “Are you ready for #pyarho Ps- it was 0-2 degrees in Jordan ??”

Besides the two, Munna Michael also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the antagonist and is produced by Viki Rajani in association with Eros International. The film is slated to release on July 21.

