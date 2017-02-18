Here’s what Pakistani actress Saba Qamar has to say about Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan

Over the past couple of months there has been a lot of tension over featuring Pakistani artists in Bollywood films. In fact things came to a head post the Uri attacks, a direct consequence of which artists from across the border were banned from featuring in Indian films. However, things have calmed down considerably since then, with relations more or less returning to normal. But, raking up the entire farce again was a video of the Pakistani actress Saba Qamer, they went viral wherein she is seen and heard dissing Indian artists.

In fact Saba who was part of the show Good Morning Zindagi was expected to participate a game where she is shown pics of certain Bollywood actors and opt whether she wants to date them or not. Though seemingly harmless, Saba’s barbs about Indian actors came across as rather hurtful. Referring to Salman Khan as chichora and Emraan Hashmi to giving mouth cancer, Saba did not even spare Riteish Deshmukh who was classified as not being an ‘A class’ actor and Hrithik Roshan, a divorcee father of two who she has no interest in. though most of the actors drew the short straw, Ranbir Kapoor, turned out to be one Indian actor who she didn’t mind dating.

Post this video of Saba going viral, the actress who is making her debut in Bollywood in the upcoming Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium, bore the brunt of snide comments on social networking sites. Responding and clarifying to the same Sabah Qamar clarifying herself saying, “Good Morning Zindagi is a fun show where they ask you fun questions about Bollywood stars. Whatever I said about each of the actors was said just for fun at that moment. I love and respect the Indian film industry especially Salman Khan is such a huge star and so humble”.

As for her Bollywood debut film Hindi Medium, the film which is directed by Saket Chaudhary is slated for release on March 31 this year.