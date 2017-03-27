COPYCAT! Alia Bhatt copies Mahira Khan and Hailee Steinfeld

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Alia Bhatt copies Mahira Khan and Hailee Steinfeld

Over the years, with her brilliant performances, Alia Bhatt has also evolved in the fashion department. Be it on magazine covers or the red carpet, Alia Bhatt has always made sure to set a trend when it comes to age appropriate fashion.

It seems Alia Bhatt has also joined the club of donning outfits which other celebrities have already worn it. In the past weekend, everyone observed that Alia Bhatt made two appearances and wore outfits that were worn by other celebs.

On Friday, Alia Bhatt attended the Youtube Fanfest as Gionee’s brand ambassador donning a white pantsuit from Lavish Alice ensemble with silver Steve Madden pumps. She kept her makeup to a minimum and tied up her hair. Everyone noticed that it was the same outfit which was worn by Pakistani actress Mahira Khan during the promotions of her debut film, Raees. The only difference was she had left her hair loose with beachy curls and worn strappy heels. Although the styling was different, both the actresses pretty much looked similar in their approach.

On Saturday, at HT Style Awards which was held in Delhi, Alia Bhatt took the red carpet by storm in her glammed up avatar. Alia donned a Reem Acra outfit shimmery one shoulder outfit with a side trail which was from their Spring Sumer 2017 collection. Once again, she kept the makeup extremely minimal, strappy heels and tied her hair in a bun. Her outfit was exactly similar to Hollywood actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld. Recently, even she wore the same outfit with strappy heels and black nails. The side parted hair and dark lips made her look stand out in comparison to Alia Bhatt’s look.

What do you think? Who wore it better?

Tags : , , , , ,

You might also like

Alia

SHOCKING: Man who threatened Mahesh and Alia…

Here’s the problem Anushka Sharma faced with Diljit Dosanjh during Phillauri making news

Here’s the problem Anushka Sharma faced with…

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Dragon postponed

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Dragon…

Aashiqui 3 is not happening and Mahesh Bhatt tells us why!

Aashiqui 3 is not happening and Mahesh Bhatt…

Alia Bhatt to host a special screening of Emma Watson starrer Beauty and The Beast for NGO kids

Alia Bhatt to host a special screening of Emma…

Alia

Birthday girl Alia Bhatt to go baby shopping for…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification