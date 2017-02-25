Confirmed! Priyanka Chopra to attend the Oscars

It was quite a moment of pride when we saw global star Priyanka Chopra making a grand entry, sashaying stylishly on the red carpet at the Oscars last year. Well, she is all set to do the same once again this year and Priyanka herself asserted this on social media.

Priyanka Chopra, who is quite active on all social media platforms, shared a picture on her Instagram page confirming her presence at the Academy Awards this year. Moreover, the actress also posed with none other than renowned musician and co-founder of Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger at a runway. Right before boarding her flight, Priyanka Chopra posted this picture with a caption saying, “Change of plans ! Oscars here we come.. @mickjagger LA LA land…”

Last seen in Jai Gangaajal, Priyanka Chopra continues to maintain silence on her forthcoming Bollywood projects. On the other hand, social media is abuzz with news on her Hollywood debut Baywatch. In fact, we spotted the actress in a red hot avatar as Victoria Leeds after a poster of hers was released recently.

Her production house in India is focusing on regional cinema and the actress, during her recent visit to the country, also decided to branch out to other languages besides Marathi, Bhojpuri and Punjabi.