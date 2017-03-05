Check out: Sanjay Dutt rides a fan’s fancy bike

We all know that, while the fame and fortune of the Bollywood stars changes with every Friday, what remains intact and unchanged is their die-hard fan following. Speaking about fan following, Bollywood stars always get flooded with requests (of all sorts) from their fans.

Superstar Sanjay Dutt happens to be one of the many Bollywood stars to be enjoying an immense fan following, of all ages. Recently, while everyone’s affable ‘Munnabhai’ was shooting for his much awaited upcoming film Bhoomi in Agra, a fan came to meet his idol Sanjay Dutt on his bike. The moment the fan saw Sanju baba in front of his eyes, he just could not resist from requesting Sanjay Dutt to ride on the bike, which was very unlike of a normal bike as it had many headlights attached to it! The sport that Sanjay Dutt always is, without a second thought he obliged his fan and sat on top of the bike, which made for a memorable moment for his fan (see the adjoining photographs).

Speaking about Bhoomi, besides Sanjay Dutt, it also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, who plays his daughter. The film, which is based on a unique father – daughter relationship, is being directed by Omung Kumar. The film is produced by Sandeep Singh in association with Bhushan Kumar’s banner

T-Series.