Check out: Salman Khan and Kabir Khan hug it out after Tubelight wrap up

Salman Khan, who had been shooting for Tubelight for a while, finally wrapped up the film earlier this week. The wrap was followed by a special wrap up party for the cast and crew. Tubelight director Kabir Khan shared quite a few photographs with his crew who have working hard alongside him during the process.

As this film happens to be Salman Khan’s third collaboration with Kabir Khan after Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the filmmaker got a little emotional about it. He shared a photo of himself hugging Salman after they finally wrapped the film. He captioned it, “Our third journey together comes to an end… Now I can’t wait To show it to the world @beingsalmankhan #tubelight #eid2017.”

Directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and Sohail Khan. It will also have a cameo of Shah Rukh Khan which fans are extremely excited about. It is slated to release on June 25, 2017.