Check out: Priyanka Chopra joins Diane Kruger and Sarah Jessica at New York Fashion Week 2017

Priyanka Chopra attended the New York Fashion Spring/Summer 2017 to support her friend designer Prabal Gurung.

Priyanka Chopra had the coolest front row companions including Huma Abedin and Hollywood actresses Diane Kruger and Sarah Jessica Parker. Prabal shared the picture without a powerful message, “I don’t believe in squads, I don’t believe in gangs, and I don’t believe in posses. I believe in surrounding myself with strong individualistic powerful women with conviction and courage who inspire me not only as a designer but as a human being. These four women are quiet yet powerful mavericks in their fields. They break down barriers and inspire change. Thank you, Huma Abedin, Priyanka Chopra, Diane Kruger and Sarah Jessica Parker for being who you are. With all my love and sincerest gratitude xPG.”

Priyanka looked uber chic in high-end outfit giving the NYC feels. As described by Prabal Gurung himself, Priyanka Chopra’s outfit had a story to tell. He wrote, “Priyanka wears the noir georgette t-shirt with gunmetal script embroidery with released chain, reading ‘They Threw Things At Me Then, But They Were Not Roses’ with the heather grey printed silk cady asymmetric handkerchief hem curved seam skirt with Nepali ring detail from the Spring 2017 collection.”

Prabal’s collection was a combination glittering, utilitarian and oversized, lacy and delicate. He got political by showcasing a feminine collection which meant that women can dress whatever way they want to.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra awaiting the release of her Hollywood debut film Baywatch starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.