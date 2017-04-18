Check out: Alia Bhatt takes off on vacation with her bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Alia Bhatt takes off on vacation with her bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor-1

Alia Bhatt has had a hectic schedule this past year with three back to back films including Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi. The actress even released her first film of 2017 Badrinath Ki Dulhania just last month. Now, the actress is now set for a much needed vacation with her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt takes off on vacation with her bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor-2

Alia Bhatt shared a selfie with her bestie Akansha before they took off to an unknown destination for a long vacation. She captioned it, “Bitten by the travel bug.” Alia is sporting denim on denim trend with her denim jacket and ripped jeans. Akansha also shared their photo embracing summer trends and captioned it, “Annual honeymoon – Round 3, Part 1 #travelbugs.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will star in Ayan Mukerji’s Dragon opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She will be also doing Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh.

