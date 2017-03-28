Check out: Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu hold special screening of Naam Shabana for female police officers in Delhi

Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu are on the promotional tour for their upcoming film Naam Shabana. Akshay Kumar has an extended cameo in this Taapsee Pannu centric film. The actors are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film.

On Monday, Akshay and Taapsee had organized a special screening of Naam Shabana at a multiplex in Connaught Place for around 100 women police officers from various ranks and divisions of Delhi Police. As Taapsee will be seen playing a secret agent, the actors made sure to honour the cops. Akshay shared a photo from the event and wrote, “Enjoyed my 1st screening of #NaamShabana last night with these Brave Female Police Officers of Delhi #NothingButRespect.”

Taapsee Pannu donned a monochrome outfit for the event whereas Akshay Kumar kept it casual. Their co-star Manoj Bajpayee and director Shivam Nair were also present at the screening.

Naam Shabana is a prequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2015 film Baby and is slated to release on March 31, 2017.