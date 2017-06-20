CAPTURED: Anupam Kher’s fanboy moment with Robert De Niro

Bollywood’s superlative actor Anupam Kher is presently on foreign shores, New York, to be precise. While there, he had met up with the Hollywood’s legendary superstar Robert De Niro. Readers may recall that the latter had starred with Anupam Kher in the much talked about film Silver Linings Playbook.

Anupam Kher shared a handful of photographs on the social media, wherein he is seen with Robert De Niro. Anupam Kher captioned the photograph as, “When god of acting Robert De Niro invites you for lunch on Father’s Day to his house, you can’t eat, because your heart is in your mouth”. He captioned the other photograph stating, “And when god of acting Robert De Niro takes a picture where he is doing the same gesture that you are doing, it is time to faint. What an honour”.

On the films front, Anupam Kher will soon be seen in Judwaa 2, which stars varun Dhawan in a double role. Besides Varun Dhawan and Anupam Kher, Judwaa 2 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. This David Dhawan directed film will be releasing on September 29, 2017.