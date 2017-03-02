Box Office: Understanding the economics of Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 and the profits it made

The Subhash Kapoor directed Akshay Kumar – Huma Qureshi starrer Jolly LLB 2 released earlier this month on February 10. The film which is a sequel to the 2013 Arshad Warsi – Boman Irani starrer Jolly LLB, opened on a good note at the box office. With good reviews from critics and positive word of mouth from the audience Jolly LLB 2 which more or less enjoyed a solo release has had a steller run at the box office.
In this special report we take a look at the economics of Jolly LLB 2 to analyse the profitability of the film for its makers. Made on a budget of Rs. 45 crores, (CoP Rs. 30 cr + P&A Rs. 15 cr), Jolly LLB 2 has managed to rake in Rs. 110.71 crores at the domestic box office. Out of the total box office earnings the makers of the film stand to make Rs. 49.82 cr, coupled with the earning from the overseas markets that is pegged at Rs. 13.37 cr and another Rs. 45 crores coming in from the sale of satellite and other rights the makers of Jolly LLB 2 stand to make approximately Rs. 63.19 cr as profit with a 140.43% rate of Return on Investment.
The final profit is estimated to be around 65 to 70 crores.
Understanding the Economics of Jolly LLB 2
Cost of Production – 30 Cr.
Cost of Marketing (P&A) – 15 Cr.
TOTAL COST – 45 Cr.
All India Theatrical Rights – 110.71 Cr.
Distributor’s share (A) – 49.82 Cr.
Overseas Theatrical Rights – 33.43 Cr.
Distributor’s share (B) – 13.37 Cr.
Satellite, Music, Digital, Licensing and Ancillary rights (C) – 45 Cr.
TOTAL RECOVERIES (A+B+C) – 108.19 Cr.
PROFIT – 63.19 Cr.
RETURN ON INVESTMENT (ROI) – 140.43%
Disclaimer:
The Box Office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate and Bollywood Hungama does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the film(s).