Box Office Prediction: Taapsee Pannu’s Naam Shabana to open around 4 crore on Day 1; on the same lines as her Pink

It is a season of films which are being led by female protagonists. Last week it was Phillauri and Anaarkali of Arrah, this week it is Naam Shabana and Poorna.
Naam Shabana is an action thriller and a prequel to Akshay Kumar‘s Baby. Latter had featured Taapsee Pannu in a key role and had placed her firmly on the Bollywood map. No wonder, Naam Shabana is a reward of sorts for Taapsee who has managed to establish her credentials over the years, especially with Pink doing quite well last year. Now that she is leading the show for Naam Shabana, one expects the film to open on the same lines as Pink at the Box Office.
Collections of some of the recent heroine driven action flicks are as below:
Jai Gangaajal (Priyanka Chopra) – Rs. 5.5 crore
Akira (Sonakshi Sinha) – Rs. 5.15 crore
Neerja (Sonam Kapoor) – Rs. 4.7 crore
Pink (Taapsee Pannu) – Rs. 4.32 crore
Kahaani 2 (Vidya Balan) – Rs. 4.25 crore
Mardaani (Rai Mukherji) – Rs. 3.46 crore
NH10 (Anushka Sharma) – Rs. 3.35 crore
As things stand today, Naam Shabana should take an opening around the Rs. 4 crore mark and anything over and above that would be an added bonus for the film. Amongst all the films that have been mentioned here, it was Pink and Neerja that had seen maximum growth, and eventually managed to collect Rs. 68 crore and Rs. 75.65 crore in their lifetime. While a number like this would make Naam Shabana a major Superhit, for now the makers would be content to see the film go past the Rs. 30 crore mark as that would be enough to help it qualify it as an earner.