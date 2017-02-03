Box Office: Kaabil crosses 90 crore in extended Week One, collects 5.25 cr on Day 9

Kaabil has managed to sail smooth at the Box Office. In its extended first week of nine days, it has managed to touch Rs. 90.55 crore. With this, the theatrical business is now enough for the film to be in the profit zone. Considering the price at which it was sold to the distributors, the Rakesh Roshan production is in green and whatever moolah comes now would add on to the profits.
The film has managed to achieve this feat despite a major clash. Typically, in a clash there is one film that turns out to be much weaker in competition. In case of Kaabil this was not the case as content as well as star power was major competition which resulted in a major battle during the weekend. However, the Sanjay Gupta directed film pretty much came on its own during the weekdays, what with very good hold maintained right from Monday [Rs. 6.04 crore] till Thursday [Rs. 5.25 crore].
It is quite rare to see such good hold for four days in a row but the Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam starrer managed that which reflects on the acceptance of the content. That has in fact also given exhibitors good confidence to run the film at most properties on a very good number of shows for the second week as well. Since there is no real competition from any new release, Kaabil has all going for it to make moolah in days to come as well. It practically has an open week ahead for itself before Akshay Kumar‘s Jolly LLB 2 arrives on the next weekend.