Box Office: Kaabil collects Rs. 6.40 crores on Day 10, reaches Rs. 96.95 crores

Kaabil has seen unprecedented growth on its second Friday. Its biggest day during weekdays was Tuesday when it collected Rs. 6.10 crores. Now that it has entered its second weekend and Rs. 6.40 crores more have come in which is remarkable. As a matter of fact the fall from its first Friday Rs. 9.77 crore is quite minimal which says a lot about how word of mouth is continuing to pull audience in theaters.
The film has collected Rs. 96.95 crores so far and by evening Rs. 100 crores would be crossed by the Rakesh Roshan production. This would be huge indeed for the film which had only 40% screens to its disposal right through the first week and has now stretched to the 50% mark in its second week.
The Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam starrer should further grow today and by tomorrow night it is expected that Rs. 15 crores more would come in. That would set the film to go past the lifetime total of Agneepath [Rs. 120 crores], another of Hrithik’s Republic Day weekend release, within two weeks itself.