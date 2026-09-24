Rs. 2,000 crore to Rs. 2,160 crore! Forget box office, here’s how Hrithik Roshan has built a fortune through one big bet

Not every wealth story needs fireworks to make an impact. Hrithik Roshan’s is interesting precisely because it doesn’t. The actor’s estimated fortune has risen from Rs. 2,000 crore last year to Rs. 2,160 crore this year, allowing him to retain the third spot on the entertainment wealth list in both editions, behind Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla.

Rs. 2,000 crore to Rs. 2,160 crore! Forget box office, here’s how Hrithik Roshan has built a fortune through one big bet

What makes Hrithik’s wealth story particularly interesting is where it comes from. While Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla have built fortunes across multiple businesses, Hrithik’s financial journey is closely associated with a single, hugely successful venture: HRX.

The fashion and athleisure brand, launched by Hrithik, has grown into a recognised name in India’s celebrity-led lifestyle space. For the actor, it has evolved into something far bigger than a star endorsement, a brand built around his own image, fitness credentials and philosophy.

The year-on-year increase is also noticeably more measured than the jumps recorded by some of his peers. His wealth has grown by around 8% compared with the much sharper rise recorded by Shah Rukh Khan. But that contrast is what makes Hrithik’s position on the list intriguing.

There are no sprawling entertainment empires or multiple high-profile sports franchises dominating his wealth story. Instead, much of the focus remains on one brand that has continued to build value alongside his film career.

It’s a different kind of Bollywood success story. Hrithik may have entered the industry as one of its biggest stars, but over the years, he has increasingly turned his personal brand into a business in its own right.

And at Rs. 2,160 crore, that strategy continues to show up on the balance sheet.

Also Read: Hurun Rich List 2025: Shah Rukh Khan’s Rs. 12,490 crore wealth surpasses the combined wealth of Juhi Chawla, Hrithik Roshan & Karan Johar

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