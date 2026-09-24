Karan Johar’s Rs. 480 crore jump: How he went from 5th to 4th on Hurun’s Bollywood Rich List

Karan Johar has made one of the biggest moves among Bollywood’s wealthiest names between the last two editions of the Hurun India Rich List. In 2024, the filmmaker-producer was valued at Rs. 1,400 crore and occupied the fifth spot among the Hindi film industry’s wealthiest names. A year later, his fortune has climbed to Rs. 1,880 crore, pushing him up to fourth place.

Karan Johar’s Rs. 480 crore jump: How he went from 5th to 4th on Hurun’s Bollywood Rich List

That’s a jump of Rs. 480 crore in just one year, an increase of roughly 34%. And while the number itself is striking, the change in his position makes the comparison even more interesting.

On the 2024 list, Johar was behind Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Hrithik Roshan and Amitabh Bachchan. Bachchan’s wealth stood at Rs. 1,600 crore, putting him Rs. 200 crore ahead of Johar.

Fast-forward to the 2025 edition and that gap has completely disappeared. Johar is now at Rs. 1,880 crore, while Bachchan and his family are estimated at Rs. 1,630 crore. That puts Johar Rs. 250 crore ahead and moves him from fifth to fourth.

So, what changed?

Dharma Productions remains the primary company associated with Johar’s wealth on the Hurun list. Over the period between the two editions, the biggest development around the banner was Johar’s reported sale of a 50% stake to Adar Poonawalla for $119 million. The transaction transformed years of discussions around monetising Dharma into an actual deal and became a significant development in the filmmaker’s business journey.

The numbers, however, are the clearest way to understand what happened. In 2024, Johar’s Rs. 1,400 crore fortune placed him firmly inside Bollywood’s top five. In 2025, that figure had risen by Rs. 480 crore, enough to leapfrog Bachchan and change his position on the list.

It’s also worth noting that Johar’s wealth story extends beyond filmmaking. His business interests have included Dharma’s OTT arm Dharmatic, hospitality and the luxury jewellery brand Tyaani, although Dharma Productions remains the principal company attached to his Hurun listing.

For Karan Johar, therefore, the most interesting takeaway from the latest Hurun numbers isn't simply that he is worth Rs. 1,880 crore. It’s that in the space of one year, his estimated wealth increased by more than a third and that growth was enough to take him from fifth place to fourth.

2024: Rs. 1,400 crore. 2025: Rs. 1,880 crore. Fifth place became fourth.

That is Karan Johar’s Hurun story in one year.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan’s Rs. 30 crore rise Vs Karan Johar’s Rs. 480 crore jump: Hurun numbers explained

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