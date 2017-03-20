Box Office: Govinda’s comeback Aa Gaya Hero is a disaster, collects Rs. 75 lakhs over the weekend

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
The Govinda starrer comeback film, Aa Gaya Hero released this week and despite the extensive promotions by the actor, the film has opened to a low response at the box-office and hasn’t received positive reviews either.

The Dipankar Senapati directorial has managed to collect Rs. 25 lakhs on day one and the film did not witness much of change in the collections on day two as it collected Rs. 25 lakhs. It collected 25 lakhs on Day 3 as well. Owing to competition from other releases and the lack of good response, the film’s total collections currently stand at Rs. 75 lakhs.

