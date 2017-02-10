Box Office: Dangal is 2nd highest week 7 grosser, 3 Idiots retain top slot

The Nitesh Tiwari directed film Dangal starring Aamir Khan which was based on the life of wrestler and coach Mahavir Singh Phogat released on December 25, 2016. After crossing the Rs. 100 crore mark in three days of its release Dangal continued its stellar march at the box office well into the new year.
In fact, though Dangal did face competition in the New Year from newer releases like Ok Jaanu, Raees and Kaabil that hit screens, the film which also marked the debut of Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh managed to retain its hold over the box office. Released across 4300 screens in the domestic market Dangal that featured a rather gritty and inspiring story enticed the audience to venture into theatres right through its run at the box office.
Now in its seventh week, Dangal that has already set new box office benchmarks has managed to collect Rs. 1.02 cr bringing its total collections to Rs. 386.68 cr (nett). Though the total collections of Dangal have surpassed the collections of Aamir’s previous release 3 Idiots by a massive margin, when compared the latter still retains its position as the highest seventh week grosser. In fact, Aamir’s 2009 release 3 Idiots had managed to collect Rs. 3.37 cr in its seventh week which is considerably higher than Dangal’s Rs. 1.02 cr.