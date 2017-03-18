Box Office: Badrinath Ki Dulhania is Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s all time highest opening week grosser as a lead pair

Badrinath Ki Dulhania starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles released a week ago. After opening on a good note the film continued to do brisk business at the box office. Receiving positive reviews and good audience feedback the film has managed to rake in quite a bit.
In this box office report we take a look at the opening week collections of Badrinath Ki Dulhania while comparing them to the previous releases that have featured Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Not surprisingly Badrinath Ki Dulhania that has collected Rs. 73.66 cr ranks as the all time highest opening week grosser that features Varun and Alia as the lead pair. Taking the second slot is the previously released film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania that collected Rs. 52.31 cr followed by Student of the Year that collected Rs. 48 cr.
Movie Name – First Week collections
Badrinath Ki Dulhania – Rs. 73.66 cr
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania – Rs. 52.31 cr
Student of the Year – Rs. 48 cr