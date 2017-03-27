Box Office: Badrinath Ki Dulhania collects 6.95 cr on third weekend; total collections Rs. 107.69 cr

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
Box Office: Badrinath Ki Dulhania Day 10 in overseas

The Shashank Khaitan directed film Badrinath Ki Dulhania that marks the second film in the Dulhania series released earlier this month on March 10. Starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt the film which enjoyed a solo release has been doing very well at the box office after taking off on a high note.

After collecting Rs. 43.05 cr on its opening weekend, the film managed to rake in Rs. 17.56 cr to become the second highest second weekend grosser. Continuing its run at the box office, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, that has maintained a strong hold over audience’s preference has now managed to draw in a further Rs. 6.95 cr over its third weekend running.

With this the total collections of Badrinath Ki Dulhania now stands at Rs. 107.69 cr.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office at a glance

Day 1 (Fri) – 12.25 Cr.

Day 2 (Sat) – 14.75 Cr.

Day 3 (Sun) – 16.05 Cr.

Day 4 (Mon) – 12.08 Cr.

Day 5 (Tue) – 7.52 Cr.

Day 6 (Wed) – 5.95 Cr.

Day 7 (Thu) – 5.06 Cr.

Day 8 (Fri) – 4.21 Cr.

Day 9 (Sat) – 5.90 Cr.

Day 10 (Sun) – 7.45 Cr.

Day 11 (Mon) – 2.72 Cr.

Day 12 (Tue) – 2.45 Cr.

Day 13 (Wed) – 2.30 Cr.

Day 14 (Thu) – 2.05 Cr.

Day 15 (Fri) – 1.35 Cr.

Day 16 (Sat) – 2.35 Cr.

Day 17 (Sun) – 3.25 Cr.

Total – 107.69 Cr.

