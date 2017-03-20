Box Office: Badrinath Ki Dulhania beats Raees and Kaabil, emerges as the 2nd highest second weekend grosser of 2017 after Jolly LLB 2

Badrinath Ki Dulhania beats Raees and Kaabil, emerges as the 2nd highest second weekend grosser of 2017 after Jolly LLB 2

The Shashank Khaitan directorial and the second instalment in the Dulhania franchise, Badrinath Ki Dulhania released two weeks ago to a good response at the box office. Considering the chemistry of the lead pair, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, coupled with the extensive promotions, the film continues to show immense growth in the second weekend.

In this box office report, we take a look at the second weekend collections of Badrinath Ki Dulhania whilst comparing the same with the previous releases of 2017. According to it, the film emerges as the second highest second weekend grosser of 2017 with collections of Rs. 17.56 cr. While the Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2 continues to retain the top slot with a collection of Rs. 17.73 cr, this film has managed to surpass the collections of some popular releases of the year which includes the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees that raked in Rs. 11.55 cr and the Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil that collected Rs. 11.71 cr.

With lack of competition from the releases this week, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is expected to continue its success streak for the next couple of days.

