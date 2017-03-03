Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 collects 112.97 cr, The Ghazi Attack hangs on

Around three years back, Holiday [2014] had released. That was the film which actually brought a turnaround in Akshay Kumar‘s career as his name became synonymous with quality films that had shade of patriotism to them. Baby, Airlift and Rustom followed and now Jolly LLB 2 is taking this trend forward. The Subhash Kapoor directed film has now netted Rs. 112.97 crore in its three week run so far. In the process it has also gone past the lifetime total of Holiday [Rs. 113 crore]. The next target is Housefull 2 [Rs. 116 crore] which should be crossed in a jiffy as well.
The film has still managed to find a decent number of screens in its fourth week since the only new competition from the Bollywood releases is Commando 2. That should allow Jolly LLB 2 to have some more moolah trickle in before Badrinath Ki Dulhania begins to dominate from next week on.
The Ghazi Attack currently stands at Rs. 17.75 crore* after two weeks. The film benefitted from the fact that the newer release Rangoon didn’t really have much of an audience going for it. That allowed some sort of footfalls coming in on a daily basis right through the weekdays too. Though at one point in time it had seemed that the film was racing towards the Rs. 20 crore mark, especially after a stable week one, currently it looks like the lifetime of Rs. 19 crore would be a much more possible. Nonetheless, the Karan Johar backed film has still done better than expected and Rana Daggubati has managed to make his presence felt.
*Estimates. Final numbers awaited