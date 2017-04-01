Box Office: Aa Gaya Hero collects a paltry Rs. 1 lakh in Week 2

Aa Gaya Hero collects 1.05 cr in Week 1, Govinda’s come back ends in a disaster

The popular 80s actor Govinda who had in recent times faded from mention recently attempted at making a comeback as the lead star with the film Aa Gaya Hero. However, the film that did not receive positive appreciation from critics failed to capture the audience’s attention as well.

In fact in its first week Aa Gaya Hero managed to collect just Rs. 1.05 cr. Now in its second week the film has managed to collect just Rs. 1 lakh. With this the total box office collections of Aa Gaya Hero stand at Rs. 1.06 cr.

