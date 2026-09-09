The much-awaited teaser of Ranabaali has been released, offering a glimpse into the period epic starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film explores a lesser-known chapter of Indian history while bringing the culture and landscape of Rayalaseema to the screen.

Ranabaali Teaser Out: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna lead a gritty historical saga

Set against the backdrop of the Madras Famine of 1876–1878, the film draws from a period marked by drought, colonial policies and inadequate relief measures. The famine resulted in millions of deaths across southern and western India, leaving a lasting impact on communities and generations. Ranabaali looks at this historical period through the story of a character who rises from Rayalaseema.

The teaser introduces Vijay Deverakonda as Ranabaali, a Telugu man from Rayalaseema, while Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma, his wife and partner in his struggle. The film brings the actors together in a period setting that is different from their previous collaborations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo, known for playing Imhotep in The Mummy, features in the film as Sir Theodore Hector, an English oppressor. His presence adds another layer to the historical narrative, while Rashmika’s character forms an important part of Ranabaali’s journey.

The teaser also focuses on Rayalaseema’s culture, landscape and dialect, with the makers aiming for an authentic portrayal of the region. The attention to period detailing and local elements forms a significant part of the film’s visual world.

Music is another key aspect of Ranabaali, with acclaimed composer duo Ajay-Atul scoring the film. Known for their work across several large-scale projects, the duo’s music adds to the period setting and dramatic tone showcased in the teaser.

At its core, Ranabaali revolves around the conflict between righteousness and tyranny, with its themes connecting to the idea of good prevailing over evil. The film is scheduled for a release during the pre-Dussehra weekend, positioning it as a major festive release.

Ranabaali brings Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna together once again, this time in a historical setting. With its large-scale production, period backdrop, intense narrative and music by Ajay-Atul.

Also Read : Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Ranabaali to release on October 16, 2026; epic drama set for Dussehra festive weekend

More Pages: Ranabaali Box Office Collection

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