Samyuktha’s birthday gets double update as she joins RAPO23 and Swayambhu makers shares BTS Video of her intense training

Samyuktha received two updates from her upcoming projects on her birthday, with the makers of Ram Pothineni’s RAPO23 officially announcing her association with the film and the team of Swayambhu releasing a special behind-the-scenes video highlighting her preparation for the role of Bhoomi.

Samyuktha’s birthday gets double update as she joins RAPO23 and Swayambhu makers shares BTS Video of her intense training

The RAPO23 team welcomed Samyuktha to the project through a social media post that also featured birthday wishes for the actor. The announcement adds another film to her growing line-up, which includes projects across different languages and genres.

Samyuktha has previously been part of films such as Bimbisara, Virupaksha, Vaathi, Bheemla Nayak and Kaduva. She has explored a range of roles through these projects, and her addition to RAPO23 marks another collaboration in her upcoming slate.

The project also marks Ram Pothineni’s directorial debut. He is handling the writing and direction of the film, while Krishna Pothineni is producing it under the RAPO Cinematics banner. Details about Samyuktha’s character in the film have not yet been revealed.

Sharing the announcement, the makers wrote, “The world of #RAPO23 welcomes its newest addition. Happy Birthday, @iamsamyuktha_ and Welcome on board! Written & Directed by # RAPO. Produced by Krishna Pothineni. A @rapocinematics Production. Energetic Star @ram_pothineni @samcsmusic @dop_tirru #ASPrakash @peterheinoffl.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAPO Cinematics (@rapocinematics)

Meanwhile, the makers of Swayambhu also marked Samyuktha’s birthday by sharing a behind-the-scenes video showcasing her preparation for the role of Bhoomi. The video gives a glimpse into her physical training for the film, including archery, horse riding and rock climbing.

The team captioned the video, “From relentless training to becoming the fearless Bhoomi. Wishing our warrior @iamsamyuktha_ a very Happy Birthday. She brought her courage, strength, and spirit to the epic world of #Swayambhu. Release date announcement soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pixel Studios LLP (@pixelstudiosoff)

Directed by Bharat Krishnamachari, Swayambhu is set against a historical backdrop and features Samyuktha in the role of Bhoomi. The film also stars Nikhil Siddhartha and is backed by Pixel Studios.

The project has music by Ravi Basrur, cinematography by KK Senthil Kumar and editing by Tammiraju. The makers have described the film as a story rooted in India’s history, with the teaser offering glimpses of its large-scale world and the significance of the Sengol.

On the work front, Samyuktha is also part of Guvvala Cheruvu Ghat, an Amazon Original, along with Slumdog: 33 Temple Road, Haindava, The Black Gold and Swayambhu. With RAPO23 now officially added to the list, the actor has several projects lined up across different genres.

Also Read : Samyuktha birthday special: 7 Fashion moments that prove she can make any look her own

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