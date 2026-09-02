Mysaa is gradually building anticipation ahead of its release in 2026, with Rashmika Mandanna leading the action drama. The film is being presented as a female-led pan-India project and will feature the actress in an intense and distinct avatar. The posters released by the makers have already generated interest among audiences.

Vijay Deverakonda, Hanu Raghavapudi hail Rashmika Mandanna’s intense Mysaa avatar

The makers recently unveiled a new poster featuring Rashmika and announced that Mysaa will hit theatres on November 27, 2026. The poster offers a glimpse of the actress in a powerful look, adding to the curiosity surrounding the film.

Rashmika’s husband, actor Vijay Deverakonda, also shared the poster on his social media and sent her a special message. He wrote, “Violent pilla. May the gods be with you. You will make all your dearest fans proud again with this one.”

The actress also received wishes from filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi, who is known for directing Sita Ramam. Sharing the poster, Hanu congratulated Rashmika as well as the team behind the project. He wrote, “Best wishes @rashmika_mandanna garu, my dear @rawindrapulle and @unformulafilms on your debut.”

Directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films, Mysaa is described as an emotional action thriller set against the backdrop of tribal lands. The film is expected to combine action with an emotional narrative while placing Rashmika at the centre of the story.

With the release date now locked, Mysaa is set to arrive in theatres on November 27, 2026. The film marks another pan-India outing for Rashmika and has drawn attention for its action-oriented premise and the actress’ new on-screen appearance.

Also Read : Mysaa vs Gunmaaster G9: Rashmika Mandanna and Emraan Hashmi starrers to clash at the box office on November 27

More Pages: Mysaa Box Office Collection

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