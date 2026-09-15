After an eight-month search for the right actor, director Srikanth Odela found the perfect fit for his antagonist in Raghav Juyal, whose confidence, flexibility and infectious screen presence led him to rework the character specifically around the actor’s energy.

The Paradise director Srikanth Odela revisits 8-month search for Raghav Juyal: “We had to rewrite the character around his energy”

With The Paradise emerging as one of the most anticipated films of the year, director Srikanth Odela has revealed an interesting detail about the casting of Raghav Juyal and how the actor’s unique energy influenced the writing of his character. According to the filmmaker, finding the right face for the role was an extensive process, with the search continuing for nearly eight months before Raghav came into the picture.

Speaking about his casting process, Srikanth Odela reveals that he was looking for someone lean, flexible and stylish who could effortlessly transform into the character and carry a certain villainous edge. “I was searching for someone who was thin, very flexible, calm and stylish. Someone who could easily get into the character and carry whatever costume we put him in. I kept searching for a Telugu actor for almost eight months, but somehow it didn’t happen. Then one of my ADs showed me Raghav’s picture, and I immediately felt, ‘Okay, super.’”

However, it was their first meeting that convinced the director that Raghav was the right person for the role. “Before meeting him, I was a little confused. But when Raghav came for the first meeting, I saw how confident he was, how much energy he had and how effortlessly he carried himself. I immediately felt that he could easily get into this role. He was very easy to communicate with and I felt it would be easy to work with him,” Srikanth shares.

The director further reveals that Raghav’s natural screen presence eventually led him to rethink the character itself. “When I initially wrote the character, I imagined him to be more settled and calm. But after my first meeting with Raghav, I felt we had to rewrite the character around the energy he naturally brings. Whenever the camera is on him, there is a certain screen presence that is very high. I wanted to use that as much as possible. So we shaped the character keeping his energy in mind, and I found it very easy to bring that quality into the film.”

With Raghav bringing a distinctive combination of confidence, physicality and screen energy to The Paradise, his character promises to add another intriguing layer to Srikanth Odela’s much-awaited world. Starring Nani in the lead, The Paradise has already generated significant anticipation, with the film expected to present its ensemble cast in unexpected and intense shades.

Also Read: Raghav Juyal says The Paradise will “break out” with its unconventional content

More Pages: The Paradise Box Office Collection

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