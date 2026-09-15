Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates her traditional Seemantham with Raj Nidimoru ahead of their first baby’s arrival and shares the ceremony’s spiritual significance.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently celebrated her traditional baby shower ceremony, known as Seemantham, with her husband and director Raj Nidimoru. The intimate ceremony comes as the couple prepare to welcome their first child in December 2026. The actor also opened up about her experience of participating in the ceremony and understanding the meaning behind the rituals.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates traditional Seemantham with husband Raj Nidimoru ahead of first baby’s arrival; see pictures!

For the occasion, Samantha opted for a dark yellow and gold ethnic ensemble, which she paired with traditional jewellery and fresh flowers in her hair. Raj was also present as the couple participated in the sacred rituals together.

The intimate gathering was held outdoors, with the space decorated with marigold flowers and traditional oil lamps. Among those present were close friends and members of Samantha’s creative circle, including designer Shilpa Reddy and stylist Neeraja Kona.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu explains the significance of the ceremony

Sharing pictures from the celebration, Samantha spoke at length about her relationship with Indian traditions and how the ceremony gave her a deeper understanding of their significance.

“I have always had a deep respect for our traditions. I may not understand the meaning behind every ritual, but I have always believed that there is something deeper at work… in the sound of a mantra, the energy created through chanting, and the careful way the ancient practices have been passed down through generations,” she wrote.

She further explained that the priest conducting the ceremony was a Srividya Upaasaka, who took her through the meaning behind each ritual. “As the priest, a Srividya Upaasaka, began explaining each step, I slowly understood how thoughtful and meaningful the ceremony was. Every mantra had a purpose. Every offering had a meaning. Every step had its place,” Samantha added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

According to the actor, the ceremony included Kalaa Aavarana, also referred to as Sri Kalpam, a specialised ritual associated with the Srividya tradition. She explained that the ritual honours the 94 kalas of Devi through the seven chakras of the mother-to-be, with sacred water and mantras used as part of the ceremony.

Samantha also highlighted the way the ritual places the mother at the centre of the ceremony, describing her as Devi and as the creator through whom new life is taking form.

Samantha describes the Sri Chakra Yantram ritual

The actor went on to explain another important part of the ceremony involving the Sri Chakra Yantram. Following the abhishekam, the mother-to-be is seated at its sacred centre, known as the bindu. “At its centre is the bindu, a single point symbolising the source of creation and the blessings of Lalita Tripurasundari,” Samantha explained.

She also spoke about the recitation of the Devi Khadgamaala, during which the names of deities and divine energies associated with the nine enclosures of the Sri Chakra are chanted. “The recitation symbolically moves from the outer layers towards the centre, guiding the mind inward and invoking protection and blessings,” she wrote.

Samantha described the experience as deeply personal, adding that she initially knew little about the ceremony but left feeling a stronger connection to the traditions and rituals. “There was something incredibly powerful about sitting there, experiencing all of this while understanding what was being invoked for me and for the baby. I went in knowing almost nothing about the ceremony. I came away feeling deeply blessed and protected,” she said.

The actor concluded her post by expressing gratitude to Shilpa Reddy for giving her the opportunity to experience the ceremony, as well as to everyone involved in creating the sacred space. “Grateful for the wisdom in the ancient traditions that surround us. Grateful for the mother I am becoming, and for the little life entrusted to me.”

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to fan suggesting baby name Samraj with Raj Nidimoru: “A tad full of ourselves, don’t you think?”

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