Teja Sajja on making hosting debut with The Traitors Telugu, “This game is as unpredictable for me as it is for the contestants”

Prime Video has unveiled the trailer of The Traitors Telugu, offering a first look at the Telugu edition of the reality format centred on trust, deception and betrayal. Hosted by actor Teja Sajja, the 10-episode series brings together 20 celebrities from different backgrounds, who will compete in a game where alliances can change and appearances can be misleading.

Teja Sajja on making hosting debut with The Traitors Telugu, “This game is as unpredictable for me as it is for the contestants”

The contestants include Chinmayee Sripada, Harsha Vardhan, Pragathi Mahavadi, Shreedevi Chowdary, Nikhil Vijayendra Simha, Vidyu Raman, Vishnu Oi, Shravya Varma, Dr Meghanath Reddy, Mouneesha Chowdary, Sweekar Agasthi, Ashika Padukone, Varsha D'Souza, Pranav aka Abhinavakavi, SS Vardhan, Rahat Achanta, Gaurav Sunil, Sai Ronak, Puppala Dhanunjaya and Phalguni Bangera.

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With The Traitors Telugu, Teja Sajja is making his reality hosting debut. The show has been produced by SOL Production and will stream in Telugu with English subtitles, exclusively on Prime Video. New episodes will be released every Thursday at 12 noon (IST).

The series follows the success of The Traitors Hindi Season 2, which became the #1 non-English title worldwide on Prime Video during its launch week.

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The trailer introduces viewers to a format involving hidden identities, secret alliances and calculated moves. The contestants are divided into ‘Innocents’ and Traitors, with the former tasked with identifying the Traitors before they are eliminated. As the game progresses, friendships and alliances are put under pressure, while conversations and accusations may have motives beyond what is immediately visible.

Teja Sajja will oversee the proceedings as contestants navigate the twists and changing dynamics of the game. Speaking about his hosting debut, he said, “Hosting The Traitors Telugu has been a completely new experience for me, and I was genuinely excited to take on something so different from anything I’ve done before. What makes it even more special is that I get to be part of the first Telugu edition of a format that has become a global sensation,” said Teja Sajja, host of The Traitors Telugu. “For Telugu entertainment, I think this is a big moment because we are not just bringing a popular international format to our audience, but also giving it a personality and flavor of our own. And honestly, as a host, this game is as unpredictable for me as it is for the contestants. You can walk into a room thinking you know exactly who you can trust and, a few minutes later, everything flips. That is what makes The Traitors Telugu so much fun - the lies, the mind games, the unexpected alliances, and those moments of constant second-guessing. I’ve had a great time with the show, and I’m really looking forward to seeing audiences get invested in the contestants and play along as the game unfolds.”

Also Read : The Traitors Telugu: Teja Sajja to make hosting debut as the show is set to premiere on October 15

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