The trailer of Jailer 2 is out, bringing back Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian for the sequel to the 2023 action film. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the trailer gives a glimpse of the scale, action and humour expected from the next chapter of the franchise, while once again placing Rajinikanth at the centre of the story.

Jailer 2 Trailer Out: Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, Vidya Balan stuns in fierce new avatar

Rajinikanth returns in his familiar role as Muthuvel Pandian, with the trailer featuring several moments built around his trademark screen presence. From action sequences to dialogue-driven scenes, the glimpse suggests that the sequel will continue the larger-than-life treatment associated with the first film. Nelson Dilipkumar, who also directed the original Jailer, returns to helm the follow-up.

The trailer also introduces Vidya Balan as Kantha. She is seen alongside Rajinikanth in a different and intense avatar, sporting a short hairstyle and a darker look. While details about her character have been kept under wraps, her appearance adds another element to the film's narrative. Vidya and Rajinikanth will be sharing the screen for the first time, making their pairing one of the aspects to watch out for in the sequel.

The glimpse also features action, dramatic moments and the distinctive style that has been associated with Nelson's filmmaking. Rajinikanth's return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian remains the central focus of the trailer, while the new additions to the cast indicate that the sequel will expand the world established in the first film.

Jailer 2 follows the success of the original Jailer, which featured Rajinikanth as a retired jailer whose family life takes an unexpected turn. The sequel is expected to take the story forward while retaining the action-comedy elements of the franchise.

With Rajinikanth reprising his popular character and Nelson Dilipkumar returning as director, Jailer 2 is set to continue the story of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian on the big screen.

Also Read : Vidya Balan’s Kantha look revealed in New Jailer 2 character glimpse

More Pages: Jailer 2 Box Office Collection

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