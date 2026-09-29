The Telugu adaptation of the international reality format will feature 20 contestants and release new episodes every Thursday at noon on Prime Video.

Prime Video has announced the premiere date of The Traitors Telugu, the Telugu adaptation of the international reality franchise. Hosted by actor Teja Sajja, the unscripted Original will premiere worldwide on October 15, 2026, marking Sajja’s debut as a reality show host.

The Traitors Telugu: Teja Sajja to make hosting debut as the show is set to premiere on October 15

The Telugu edition follows the response to the Hindi adaptation of The Traitors, which has already completed two seasons. The format has been adapted across more than 30 countries and revolves around a group of contestants divided into two categories — the ‘Innocents’ and the ‘Traitors’. While the Innocents attempt to identify the Traitors within the group, the latter work to remain undetected while progressing through the game.

For the Telugu adaptation, the basic format remains unchanged, while the contestants and host bring a regional identity to the series. Teja Sajja will lead the show, marking his first stint as a reality television host.

Commenting on the announcement, Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video (SVOD) and Amazon MGM Studios India, said, “The Traitors Telugu is a truly exciting and disruptive show in the unscripted space with its focus on mind games and strategy that creates deep engagement” said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video (SVOD) and Amazon MGM Studios India. “Following two highly successful seasons in Hindi, we are delighted to expand this franchise into Telugu. Teja Sajja is an exciting choice to lead this edition, and his charisma, spontaneity, and natural connection with audiences brings a distinct flavor to the show. We look forward to The Traitors Telugu further expanding the franchise’s reach, and resonating with audiences in India and globally.”

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Fazila Allana, Partner and Co-Founder, SOL Productions, said, “Bringing The Traitors to Telugu is a particularly exciting opportunity for us, because the format gives us the canvas to tell a universal story—of trust, ambition, relationships, and betrayal—while allowing us to bring in the unique personality and cultural flavor of Telugu entertainment. We wanted to create a world that feels both grand and immersive, but at its heart, remains deeply rooted in the people and personalities playing the game. We’re incredibly proud of what we have created with Prime Video and look forward to audiences debating, guessing, and choosing their favorites as the game unfolds.”

Produced by SOL Productions, The Traitors Telugu will bring together 20 personalities from different backgrounds for a game built around trust, strategy, deception and betrayal. The 10-episode series premieres on October 15, with subsequent episodes arriving every Thursday at 12 noon (IST) across its four-week run exclusively on Prime Video.

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