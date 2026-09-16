Suriya and Jyotika renewed their wedding vows after 20 years of marriage and shared a glimpse of the celebration, with Jyotika reflecting on their journey.

Popular South cinema stars Suriya and Jyotika have surprised their fans by sharing a heartfelt video from their vow renewal ceremony. Marking two decades of marriage, the couple posted a joint video on social media offering a glimpse into the intimate celebration of their long journey together.

Suriya and Jyotika renew wedding vows after 20 years, celebrate their “imperfect” marriage: “Here’s to our next twenty years”

Accompanying the video, Jyotika shared an emotional note detailing the reality of their relationship, framing it not as a picture of perfection, but as a journey built on mutual respect, compromise, and constant growth.

'A Celebration of Imperfections'

Reflecting on their journey, Jyotika described the milestone as a tribute to their joint evolution over the years. “THE SEQUEL - A vow renewal, celebrating our 20 years of love and war. ♥️😉 And no, this is not a celebration of a perfect marriage. This is a celebration of imperfections , of adjustments, of understanding, sacrifices, of loving each other selflessly . This is a celebration of “us”. The people we have become for each other,” she wrote.

She further added, “How ironical- A dream which felt far from reality, is now a reality I will spend my entire lifetime dreaming of !”

Jyotika Shares Moving Marriage Vows

In her post, Jyotika listed a series of personal vows dedicated to Suriya, touching upon happiness, family, health, and friendship.

“So here are my vows - I vow to be a happy person — because I choose to see only life's positive side . I vow to celebrate life — because life itself is a gift when the man whom you love, respects you beyond himself. I vow never to complain- Why should I ? when even something as vast as the sky doesn’t have the privilege of touching the ground! Look around , everything in existence is incomplete. It’s how we choose to fill the gaps. I vow to be thankful - as every morning I wake in the arms of a man who protects me, and for my beautiful children who've given my life a meaning. And me, a reason to live.”

Prioritizing self-care and parenting, she wrote, “I vow to be healthy — because that is the only true asset we ever build. Even the fanciest brick houses will always have their leaks, termites, and renovations. I vow to be the best mother — not because I cook, or clean, or help, but because I smile, a smile that makes my children want to relive the story their appa amma lived.”

She concluded her message by honoring their friendship and acknowledging the ups and downs of their bond. “I vow, my Suriya, to always remain that imperfect wife , who fights, and then makes up, only to grow a little more closer to you each time. I vow to cherish our friendship most of all — because it’s rare to find your equal, your confidant, your gossip partner and your best friend, all living inside this one special man who also happens to be your husband and the father of your children. So here’s to our next twenty years — The imperfect us, with the perfect understanding.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyotika (@jyotika)

The post drew widespread affection from fans and film industry peers alike. Actor R Madhavan commented, “What an example you guys are. God bless you and wish you all the very, very best for multiple decades of happy togetherness. Love you both guys.”

Actor Sonakshi Sinha also expressed her delight, writing, “Omg so lovely!!! Congratulations you guys ❤️❤️❤️❤️ to many many many more!!!”

Suriya and Jyotika, who married in 2006 after co-starring in several hit films, remain one of the Indian film industry's most admired couples.

Also Read: Suriya and Jyotika reveal why they haven’t done a film together since marriage; says, “We weren’t considered as a screen couple”

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