Suriya and Jyotika reveal why they haven’t done a film together since marriage; says, “We weren’t considered as a screen couple”

Three decades into their careers and nearing 20 years into their marriage, Suriya and Jyotika discuss why they have not acted together in a film since they wed. According to them, the reason is simple: no one has approached them with a suitable script.

Suriya and Jyotika reveal why they haven’t done a film together since marriage; says, “We weren’t considered as a screen couple”

In an exclusive conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, the power couple discussed why they haven’t worked together since their marriage in 2006. “Leave aside good or bad, and deciding whether we want to do it or not… I don’t think we were looked at as a screen couple after marriage,” Jyotika explained. “Because there was no kind of script that even came for us to say yes or no to.”

The couple were clear that the absence of a collaboration is not due to a deliberate decision to keep their professional lives separate. Jyotika continued, sharing that while they have never been offered an interesting collaboration since their marriage, they would never want to force such a project together. “We’ve never recommended each other for our own productions,” she said.

“We would want that to organically happen,” Suriya chimed in.

Jyotika elaborated how after their marriage, they were no longer seen as a screen couple. “In the course of 25 years, there hasn’t been anyone who’s approached us with a film. Off-screen, people love us and we have some amazing love from the fans. But on-screen, I think post-marriage, it was like a cut…”

Suriya joked that a collaboration might have to wait until their 20th wedding anniversary in September.

The two actors have appeared on screen together before their marriage in 2006, in various films, including Poovellam Kettuppar (1999), Kaakha Kaakha (2003), and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal (2006).

In the years since their marriage, the actors have worked on landmark productions, Suriya across action and drama with films like Ghajini (2005), Soorarai Pottru (2020) and Vaaranam Aayiram (2008) and Jyotika with notable performances in films like Mozhi (2007), 36 Vayadhinile (2015), and Kaathal - The Core (2023), but none together.

Also Read: Jyotika praises Gen Z for prioritising work-life balance; says, “We feel guilty if we take a break”

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