Nevin Caprecious and Krishnapriya recently performed to an AI-generated Tamil song on Flowers TV’s Dance Dhamaka, bringing together technology, music and live performance on the reality-show stage. The song was composed and curated by Shreya from Mumbai, who has been supporting Nevin since his Bigg Boss journey and has previously created and curated songs for him. What began as a creative experiment eventually became part of Nevin and Krishnapriya’s performance on Dance Dhamaka.

Nevin Caprecious and Krishnapriya perform to AI-Generated song on Dance Dhamaka

According to the creators, the performance is being presented as India’s first dance performance on an AI-generated song in the Indian television reality-show space. The project highlights one of the ways emerging technology is being explored in music and live entertainment.

From a Fan’s Creation to the Dance Dhamaka Stage

The idea for the song originated with Shreya, who had earlier curated a few songs for Nevin. When Nevin approached her to create a song for his Dance Dhamaka performance, she decided to experiment with AI.

Speaking about the journey, Shreya said, “I have been supporting Nevin since his Bigg Boss journey, and over time I had curated a few songs for him, which he really liked. One day, Nevin approached me and asked if I could curate a song for his Dance Dhamaka performance. I thought, why not? Let’s give it a shot. I wanted to experiment with something different, and that’s how the idea of creating an AI-generated song came about. I never imagined that something which started as a small creative experiment would eventually make its way to a television reality-show stage. Seeing Nevin and Krishnapriya perform to the song is an incredibly special and proud moment for me.”

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The song was created in Tamil with the use of AI technology, while Shreya worked on its creative concept and composition. Nevin and Krishnapriya then interpreted the composition through their choreography and stage performance.

AI and Live Performance

AI has increasingly found applications across creative fields, including music, filmmaking, advertising and digital content. In this case, an AI-generated composition served as the foundation for a live dance performance on a television reality show.

Nevin and Krishnapriya’s act combined the digitally created music with choreography, expressions, acting and stage elements. The performance gave the AI-generated composition a visual form through live entertainment.

Nevin’s Dance Dhamaka Journey

Nevin has also experimented with different characters and performance styles during his Dance Dhamaka appearances.

In a recent episode, he appeared in a female avatar featuring a saree, jewellery and make-up, which drew appreciation from the judges. His performance with Krishnapriya incorporated dance, expressions, acting and props.

Judge Vineeth praised the duo for their energy and execution, while actress and judge Prayaga Martin compared Nevin’s appearance to Vijay Sethupathi’s character from Super Deluxe.

The latest performance adds another technology-driven element to Nevin and Krishnapriya’s journey on the show.

A Creative Collaboration

For Shreya, the project also reflects how independent creative ideas can make their way to a larger entertainment platform. Her association with Nevin began during his Bigg Boss journey, and the AI-generated song eventually became part of his television performance.

The collaboration brings together fan-driven creativity, AI-assisted music and live performance, reflecting the different ways technology is being explored within the entertainment industry.

Nevin Caprecious and Krishnapriya’s performance on Flowers TV’s Dance Dhamaka thus brings an AI-generated musical composition into the setting of a mainstream Indian television reality show.

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