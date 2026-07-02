Rajinikanth fans have another reason to celebrate as Sun Pictures has officially announced the worldwide theatrical release date of the much-awaited Jailer 2. The production house shared an action-packed announcement video across its social media platforms, confirming that the sequel will arrive in cinemas globally on October 15.

Sun Pictures unveils electrifying announcement video for Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2, set to release on October 15

Accompanying the video was an energetic caption that read, “Alappara Kelappurom! # Jailer 2 storms into theatres worldwide on October 15. #Jailer2FromOct15," instantly setting social media abuzz. The announcement has amplified anticipation for the sequel, with fans eagerly counting down to witness Rajinikanth reprise one of his most celebrated recent roles on the big screen.

The promotional video embraces the larger-than-life aura associated with the franchise, delivering high-octane visuals and an electrifying atmosphere that hints at another mass entertainer. Though the makers have chosen to keep major plot details under wraps, the release date reveal alone has been enough to send excitement soaring among movie lovers.

The first Jailer emerged as a blockbuster upon its release, earning widespread acclaim for Rajinikanth's commanding screen presence, stylish action sequences, and memorable dialogues. The film not only dominated the box office but also became a cultural phenomenon, making expectations for its sequel significantly higher.

With the official release date now locked, Jailer 2 is shaping up to be one of the biggest cinematic events of the year. The announcement has already sparked enthusiastic reactions online, with fans flooding social media with celebratory messages and expressing their excitement to see the superstar return to the iconic role.

As the countdown begins, all eyes are now on Sun Pictures and the film's makers, who are expected to unveil more promotional material, including teasers and trailers, in the coming months. For now, one thing is certain October 15 is set to witness another grand Rajinikanth spectacle as Jailer 2 storms theatres worldwide.

Also Read : Raashii Khanna shares pictures with Rajinikanth at Dharman muhurat; says she is “grateful to be part of a story being told by some of the finest minds”

More Pages: Jailer 2 Box Office Collection

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