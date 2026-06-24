Raashii Khanna shares pictures with Rajinikanth at Dharman muhurat; says she is “grateful to be part of a story being told by some of the finest minds”

Actor Raashii Khanna has taken to Instagram to share pictures from the muhurat of Dharman, the upcoming film starring Rajinikanth, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and produced by Kamal Haasan under Raaj Kamal Films International.

Raashii Khanna shares pictures with Rajinikanth at Dharman muhurat; says she is “grateful to be part of a story being told by some of the finest minds”

Posting from the muhurat event, Khanna wrote: “Sharing space with legends is a reminder that greatness isn’t just talent; it’s discipline, humility, and an enduring love for the craft. Grateful for the conversations, the warmth, and the opportunity to be part of a story being told by some of the finest minds and hearts in cinema.”

Khanna also shared the official poster of Dharman on her Instagram story, accompanied by the caption: “Let’s Go!”

Khanna is currently shooting for director Anees Bazmee’s upcoming comedy alongside Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, slated for a December release. She is also set to appear alongside Vikrant Massey in Talakhon Mein Ek and with R. Madhavan in Bridge. She will additionally reprise her role as Megha Vyas in Farzi 2 alongside Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi.

Dharman also features Simran and Yogi Babu in supporting roles. The film is produced by Kamal Haasan under Raaj Kamal Films International, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, and is targeting a Pongal 2027 theatrical release, with Red Giant Movies handling distribution.

Also Read: Rajinikanth’s 173rd film titled Dharman; first-look poster reveals superstar as “The Deadly Doctor”

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