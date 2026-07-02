Months after being stalled by an internal complaint, Jana Nayagan is finally set to hit screens, with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) expected to issue its certificate within days, as per a report in Hindu. A senior official reportedly told the publication that the certificate for the political thriller, the last acting project of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, was likely to come through in two to three days.

A long road to certification

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan set for late July release as CBFC clearance nears amid piracy leak and political row: Report

Directed by H. Vinoth, the film was originally scheduled for a January 9 release but was blocked after an Examining Committee member alleged that certain scenes hurt religious sentiments and portrayed the armed forces objectionably. A single-judge bench of the Madras High Court had ordered the CBFC to issue a U/A 16+ certificate in January, but a division bench overruled that order on appeal, pushing the makers back into the standard review process.

Reports from early July suggest the board has now completed its examination, with the film likely to receive an “A” certificate, making it Vijay’s first adult-rated release in 24 years. Distributors are eyeing a theatrical window in late July, with July 16 and July 23 both being tracked as possible dates.

Piracy leak triggers arrests

The film’s troubles were compounded on April 9, when a high-quality copy leaked online via Google Drive and piracy platforms including Tamil Rockers. During bail hearings at the Madras High Court, prosecutors said an estimated 1.2 crore people watched the film illegally before the links were taken down. The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing has arrested between 19 and 21 people linked to the leak, including a freelance film editor identified as the prime accused, who was tracked down and arrested on June 10. On July 2, the Madras High Court denied bail to two of the accused, citing the risk of evidence tampering.

Producer’s new political role sparks row

Separately, K. Venkata Narayana, founder of KVN Productions, which bankrolled the film, has been appointed the Tamil Nadu government’s Special Representative in New Delhi for a one-year term carrying Cabinet-rank status. Opposition parties, including the AIADMK and BJP, have criticised the appointment, citing his proximity to Vijay and questioning the choice of a Bengaluru-based figure to represent the state amid ongoing water disputes with Karnataka.

Also Read: Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 hit by piracy scare? Leaked set video goes viral after Jana Nayagan controversy

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