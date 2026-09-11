The couple marked their little one’s special day with an intimate glimpse into their growing family and emotional birthday wishes.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are celebrating a special milestone as their son Vaayuv turns one. On the occasion of his first birthday, the couple shared heartwarming photos that gave fans a first glimpse of their little boy’s face. Along with the adorable pictures, Varun and Lavanya also penned emotional notes for their son, expressing how parenthood has transformed their lives.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi reveal son Vaayuv’s face on his 1st birthday; pen heartfelt notes

Varun Tej shared a heartfelt message for Vaayuv, describing becoming a father as the most beautiful chapter of his life. He wrote, “My dear boy, you changed my world in the best way possible. I fell in love with you even before I laid my eyes on you for the first time. Being your father is the most beautiful part of my life. Happy 1st birthday, Vaayuv. I love you, always.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)



Lavanya Tripathi, too, shared an emotional note reflecting on the depth of a mother’s love and the happiness Vaayuv has brought into their lives. She wrote, “Thank you for choosing me to be your mother… Before you came into our life, I thought I knew what love meant. But then you arrived, and suddenly I discovered a whole new kind of love…one that lives outside of me, yet somehow feels like the deepest part of me. Thank you for blessing us with your existence, for filling our home with your little laughs, your tiny hands, your cuddles, and a happiness I never knew I was missing. You have changed me in the most beautiful way. You are my heart walking outside my body, my greatest blessing, my moon on the darkest nights and my sun on the brightest days. You are our world, Vaayuv… Happy 1st birthday my baby!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lavanya konidela Tripathi (@itsmelavanya)



Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s love story began on the sets of their 2017 film Mister. What started as a close friendship eventually blossomed into a relationship, with the couple keeping their courtship largely private over the years. They took their relationship to the next level when they tied the knot on November 1, 2023, in a picturesque ceremony at the Borgo San Felice resort in Tuscany, Italy, surrounded by close family and friends.

The couple announced their pregnancy on May 6, 2025, marking another memorable chapter in their journey together. On September 10, 2025, Varun and Lavanya welcomed their baby boy, Vaayuv, stepping into parenthood for the first time.

Now, as Vaayuv celebrates his first birthday, the couple has given fans a glimpse of their son while marking the occasion with deeply personal messages. The birthday celebration adds yet another cherished milestone to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s journey as a family.

Also Read: Varun Tej gets possessed by a Korean spirit in Korean Kanakaraju teaser; film releases on August 7

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