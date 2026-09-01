Directed by Rawindra Pulle, the Unformula Films production is set against tribal lands and promises Rashmika in a fierce new avatar.

Rashmika Mandanna is set to headline one of the most ambitious female-led action dramas of 2026. Titled Mysaa, the film has officially locked its theatrical release date. The action thriller will arrive in cinemas worldwide on November 27, 2026, marking another major pan-India outing for the actress.

Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mysaa locks November 27, 2026 release; actress to headline intense action thriller

Mysaa has been touted as India’s first female-led pan-India film and has already generated curiosity with the multiple looks of Rashmika unveiled by the makers. The actress will be seen stepping into an intense and action-heavy role, marking a departure from several of her previous performances.

The makers announced the release date on social media with an intense glimpse of Rashmika from the film, wherein the actress is seen drenched in blood, grease, and sweat, appearing as though she has just emerged from a brutal battle. The post was captioned, “Resilient by nature. Fearless by choice. Unbreakable by spirit. Get ready to experience the world of #MYSAA with #RashmikaMandanna like never before. IN CINEMAS WORLDWIDE ON 27.11.26.”

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Directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films, Mysaa is described as an emotional action thriller set against the backdrop of tribal lands. The film is expected to combine a gripping narrative with action sequences and striking visuals, with Rashmika at the centre of the story.

The project is being positioned as a significant addition to Rashmika’s growing pan-India filmography. Known for her work across Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi cinema, the actress has steadily established herself as one of the prominent faces of Indian cinema.

With Mysaa, Rashmika takes on a powerful character that promises to showcase her in a never-seen-before avatar. The film is now gearing up for its worldwide theatrical release on November 27, 2026. It is expected to clash with Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh starrer Gunmaaster G9 which is directed by Aditya Datt.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna wraps underwater action sequence for Mysaa; makers call it India’s first female-led underwater fight scene

More Pages: Mysaa Box Office Collection

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