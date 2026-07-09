The actor performed the demanding sequence without an action double, while the makers tease an ambitious action spectacle ahead of the film’s 2026 release.

Rashmika Mandanna has completed filming a major action sequence for her upcoming pan-India film Mysaa, with the makers claiming it to be India's first female-led underwater fight sequence. The update comes as anticipation continues to build around the action thriller, which features Rashmika in what is being positioned as one of the most physically demanding roles of her career.

Rashmika Mandanna wraps underwater action sequence for Mysaa; makers call it India’s first female-led underwater fight scene

Directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films, Mysaa is set against the backdrop of tribal lands and is described as an emotional action thriller. The film has already generated considerable buzz for presenting Rashmika in a new action-oriented avatar, and the latest development has added to the curiosity surrounding the project.

According to the makers, Rashmika filmed the underwater action sequence without the assistance of an action double. The sequence was reportedly shot over two days, with the actor spending nearly 20 hours underwater to complete the demanding schedule. The production team has described the sequence as one of the film's biggest highlights and one of the most ambitious action set pieces attempted for an Indian film.

To mark the milestone, the makers shared behind-the-scenes glimpses and stills from the shoot on social media. Alongside the visuals, they wrote, "India's First Female Underwater Fight Sequence, led by @rashmika_mandanna The Surface Was Never the Limit. Beneath the depths lies a battle unlike anything Indian cinema has seen. Get ready to witness the fury."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rawindra Pulle (@rawindrapulle)



They further added, "A NEW CHAPTER IN ACTION CINEMA BEGINS. Team #MYSAA has successfully wrapped India's First Female Underwater Fight Sequence, featuring the fearless #Rashmika Mandanna Get ready to witness a groundbreaking action spectacle that's set to make waves across Indian cinema. TEASER ANNOUNCEMENT SOON In cinemas this 2026."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UnFormula Films (@unformulafilms)



Rashmika Mandanna also shared the update on her social media, opening up about the experience of filming the sequence. She wrote, "I know I've been MIA but this is what we've been doing.. This is by far the most challenging thing I've ever had to do in life! We are crazy for this but that's what's gotten me so so excited! Let's goooo! #Mysaa"

While the makers are yet to unveil the film's teaser, Mysaa is being mounted as a large-scale action entertainer with a strong emotional core. With the underwater sequence now complete and promotional activities expected to begin soon, the film continues to emerge as one of the notable pan-India releases slated for 2026.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna leaves muddy handprints on Mysaa DOP in fun BTS photo; makers tease, “The blood marks are on their way”

More Pages: Mysaa Box Office Collection

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