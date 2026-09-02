The Sujeeth directorial is set to expand the OG universe, with Pawan Kalyan expected to return for the sequel.

Pawan Kalyan is celebrating his 55th birthday today, September 2, and the makers of OG 2 have marked the occasion by unveiling a special video. The actor-politician, who is currently serving as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, is set to return to the world of OG, with the sequel recently announced as an expansion of the franchise.

Pawan Kalyan Birthday: OG 2 makers unveil special video as actor-politician turns 55; shoot to begin soon

Directed by Sujeeth, OG featured Pawan Kalyan in the lead and emerged as a major release in Telugu cinema. Following the film's reception, the makers announced OG Part 2, taking the story and its universe forward. The upcoming project is expected to go on floors soon, with Pawan Kalyan expressing his interest in continuing with the film.

The newly released birthday video celebrates the actor's association with the franchise and his involvement in the upcoming project. Pawan Kalyan has reportedly encouraged the team to give their best as work on the sequel moves forward.

Pawan Kalyan, born on September 2, 1971, established himself as a leading name in Telugu cinema with films including Tholi Prema, Thammudu, Badri, Kushi, Jalsa, Gabbar Singh and Attarintiki Daredi. His filmography has covered romance, action, drama and comedy, with several of these films becoming significant releases in Telugu cinema.

Tholi Prema won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu, while Gabbar Singh earned Pawan Kalyan the Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Telugu. His performances and screen persona also contributed to the popular moniker “Power Star.”

Alongside his film career, Pawan Kalyan entered politics and founded the Jana Sena Party in 2014. The party contested the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, winning one seat, while Pawan Kalyan lost from both Gajuwaka and Bhimavaram.

From the #OGUniverse

To the #OG… ALL LOVE for everything so far…

And everything that begins from here :) 🧿🧿♥️♥️ Happy Birthday @PawanKalyan Sir 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nVCzic6nBk — Sujeeth (@Sujeethsign) September 2, 2026



The party's fortunes changed in the 2024 elections. Jana Sena won all 21 Assembly seats it contested and both Lok Sabha seats, while Pawan Kalyan won the Pithapuram Assembly constituency. Following the formation of the government, he took charge as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Pawan Kalyan has also been involved in philanthropic initiatives, including contributions towards COVID-19 relief, farmers and flood relief. His public career has consequently spanned cinema, politics and social initiatives.

With OG 2, Pawan Kalyan is set to return to the big screen in a franchise that continues to expand. Further details regarding the film's cast, storyline and shooting schedule are expected to be announced by the makers.

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan, director Sujeeth begin discussions on OG 2; plans for OG Universe take shape

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