Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna recently opened up about love, marriage and relationships during a candid conversation with Prakhar Gupta on his podcast. While discussing how relationships evolve over time, the couple shared their thoughts on making conscious efforts for loved ones and the importance of expressing affection, even when partners may feel they already understand each other.

Vijay Deverakonda reveals Rashmika Mandanna tells him ‘I love you’ 10-15 times a day: “She is the one who actually made me…”

Rashmika explained that while a relationship should not feel like something one person has to constantly “drive”, partners must continue making small efforts for each other. She said, “But also, you know, can I just give you two bits into it? I completely agree with you that you can't be the driver. It has to just be an automobile where it's just, like, going by itself. But also, we human beings always need to keep making efforts for those people who we love, because very often, we make a lot of effort for everyone else other than the people at our own house.”

She further pointed out how some of the simplest expressions of affection can gradually disappear in a long-term relationship. Rashmika said, “I keep thinking that, you know, very soon after you get married, some very basic things you stop telling each other, like 'good morning', or 'are you doing well?' or 'how is your day?' It goes into, 'Huh, my partner already knows now, what's the point of saying it?' And then it could go into, like, 'Why haven't I heard this in such a long time?' And then things in life would be, you know, driving us into different aspects in life generally.”

Rashmika added that these small gestures remain important regardless of how long two people have been together. “So, I feel like efforts, no matter how into the relationship you are, or into the marriage you are, or even if you have kids together, I still feel like those little efforts should be made for each other. And that is love. It's not like... it should be effortless, but also you need to do these things because you want to do these things. And that's something that I believe in love.”

Vijay then revealed how Rashmika herself makes it a point to express her feelings frequently. He said, “No, no, no. She is very clear about it. Yeh toh humare... hum sabse mature hai relationships ke bare mein (She is the most mature one about a relationship compared to all of us). Look at how she is talking. She makes sure she tells me 'I love you' at least 10-15 times a day. And she tells me that it's important that I express. I constantly feel it, but I shouldn't feel like, 'Okay, he knows, and I don't need to say it.'”

Rashmika's point actually made a lot of sense to me. A relationship doesn't stay strong just because two people love each other. It survives because both people keep putting in the small efforts every single day. And the way Vijay said Rashmika reminds him to say "I love you" and never stop doing the little things... that's probably why their bond feels so genuine. Sometimes it's really the small things that keep a relationship alive. — Himanshu Yadav (@HimashuYadav07) October 4, 2026



The actor also credited Rashmika for reminding him to communicate those seemingly small but meaningful feelings. “And she tells me, which makes me aware that because we are so caught up in life, sometimes you can forget these smaller, simpler but important things. So, she is the one who actually made me... mujhe toh 4-5 saal kya hai gaadi auto mein ja sakte hai, pata chala main chala gaya (I could have gone on autopilot for four-five years, and before I knew it, I would have gone too far).”

Meanwhile, Ranabaali also stars Arnold Vosloo and several Indian and international actors. The period drama marks Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s third film together after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. It also marks their first onscreen appearance following their marriage in February 2026.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda praises Rashmika Mandanna’s Mysaa teaser: “Just no more injuries please”

More Pages: Ranabaali Box Office Collection

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