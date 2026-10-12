Kashika Kapoor is gearing up for her upcoming Telugu release, Caste, a horror-comedy drama with a social context. The teaser of presents Kapoor as Gayathri in what is said to be a role she's never done before.

Kashika Kapoor on her upcoming movie Caste, “No person should face discrimination, exclusion or injustice because of their caste”

Speaking about the character, Kapoor called Gayathri “very versatile” as she has done something entirely different from what she has done before. The actress describes the character a mix of “seriousness and emotions”, one that allows her to be emotional and vulnerable. “I also get possessed at some point in the film,” she said.

Kapoor also gained six kilos to fit into the character's template, within a matter of two and a half weeks. “Later, I had to lose weight again for other films, so it was a constant back and forth. It’s not easy because you’re maintaining different looks for different films at the same time. But I had to transform to do justice to the character,” she added.

Kapoor mentioned that Caste is about our society as the story has been picked up from the Constitution of India. “It's a constitutional understanding of caste, about guaranteeing equality. No person should face discrimination, exclusion or injustice because of their caste,” she said. What made her more inclined towards the film was its grounded approach as it does not just highlight caste as a concept. “It shows how deeply it impacts real lives, choices, and identities even today,” she said and added, “It doesn’t try to preach. It simply tells a story in a very real and raw way. Nothing is pretentious. It just allows the audience to feel and interpret.”

“As an actor, I felt a responsibility to be part of something that sparks conversation and awareness. It may not change everything overnight, but it can shift mindset, perspectives, and start conversations. That’s where change begins,” she said.

And she's clear about the path she wants to walk. “The audience always wants versatility. You need to push yourself out of your comfort zone and get into something extraordinary. You cannot play it safe if you want to grow as an actor,” she said.

Also Read: Kashika Kapoor starrer Caste gets major boost as Naga Babu joins cast; actor praises her performance

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